Watch The Marías Debut A New Song Opening For Billie Eilish

The Marías rule. Many have known this for years. I figured it out at Desert Daze 2022, then really, really figured it out upon hearing this year’s Submarine. A whole new subset of fans latched on this year when Submarine highlight “No One Noticed” (one of my personal favorites of 2024) became a TikTok smash. And now they’re out there opening for Billie Eilish on tour, bringing fresh sounds to the world.

Tuesday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, the Marías played a new, unreleased song. It isn’t documented at setlist.fm, but footage of the performance is out there on TikTok, where fans are speculating that the title might be “Back To Me” or “Come Back To Me” based on María Zardoya’s lyrics. It sounds amazing, and I’m looking forward to hearing a studio version. In the meantime, check out some fan-made clips of the live debut.