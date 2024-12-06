A few months since releasing their 26th album Flight b741, the always busy King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard stopped by the Fabulous Fox Theatre in Atlanta to perform the album’s title track with the Songs For Kids Band: an ensemble of kids and young adults with disabilities, injuries, and illnesses who participate in the city’s Songs For Kids music mentorship program. (“The band emphasizes the power of teamwork and support for each other, bringing together kids that would otherwise be on a more solitary journey,” the foundation’s YouTube page says.) The live show is part of the Songs For Kids’ ongoing “Young” series, which has also featured performances with My Morning Jacket and Backstreet Boys.

Watch King Gizzard play “Flight b741!” with the Songs For Kids Band below.