Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” Got A Remix Featuring V Of BTS

New Music December 6, 2024 12:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky

It’s the holiday season, which naturally means that we get an avalanche of Christmasy singles, covers, tributes… You get it. This week, V from BTS announced that he’d be releasing a remixed version of Bing Crosby’s famous 1942 yuletide entry “White Christmas.” Released in partnership with the Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records, the updated track is described as an “era-bridging” collaboration.

“I’m so grateful to have had the chance to be featured in a song with my all-time favorite jazz artist, Bing Crosby,” V says in a statement. “I grew up listening to his song ‘It’s Been a Long, Long Time’ countless times a day, and I feel incredibly fortunate and honored to have sung along on ‘White Christmas’ with the voice of someone I consider an idol.”

“Being a huge fan of his, I sang with the utmost sincerity and admiration for him,” adds V, who previously covered “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” in 2022 — which Crosby himself did a version of in 1951. “I hope many people enjoy it as much as I enjoyed singing it. Lastly, I wish a lovely holiday season to everyone listening to the song.”

