Mariah Carey Explains Why Her Spotify Wrapped Video Looks Like AI

On Wednesday (Dec. 4), Spotify Wrapped came out, and everyone acted surprised by the statistics of which artists and songs they streamed the most this year. As usual, some musicians made exclusive videos for their top fans to express gratitude, only some people are speculating that Mariah Carey’s clip is AI-generated.

“Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI??” the singer responded to the conversation on X. “There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things! About to celebrate #Christmastime with my Boston #lambily!”

Meanwhile, her holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” just climbed onto the week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, landing at #10.