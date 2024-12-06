Two Shell – “Magic Powers” (Feat. Peterparker69)

New Music December 6, 2024 11:49 AM By Tom Breihan

Two Shell – “Magic Powers” (Feat. Peterparker69)

New Music December 6, 2024 11:49 AM By Tom Breihan

The name “Peterparker69” seems like a fake collaborator that the pranksterish UK dance duo Two Shell would make up to troll everyone, but Google assures me that no, Peterparker69 are a real thing. They’re a production duo from Tokyo, and now they’ve got a new song with Two Shell.

Two Shell just released their long-awaited self-titled debut a few months ago, and it’s really good! Now, they’ve followed that album with “Magic Powers,” their new track with Peterparker69. It’s a bright, giddy dance track with a few bits of stutter-skip Japanese vocals. If you’re into Two Shell’s particular form of herky-jerk energy, it’s a fun track. Listen below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Charli XCX Talks The Velvet Underground & Nico, Lana Del Rey Celebrates Jack Antonoff At Variety’s Hitmakers Awards

2 days ago 0

The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2024

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” (Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, & Lil Wayne)

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest