The name “Peterparker69” seems like a fake collaborator that the pranksterish UK dance duo Two Shell would make up to troll everyone, but Google assures me that no, Peterparker69 are a real thing. They’re a production duo from Tokyo, and now they’ve got a new song with Two Shell.

Two Shell just released their long-awaited self-titled debut a few months ago, and it’s really good! Now, they’ve followed that album with “Magic Powers,” their new track with Peterparker69. It’s a bright, giddy dance track with a few bits of stutter-skip Japanese vocals. If you’re into Two Shell’s particular form of herky-jerk energy, it’s a fun track. Listen below.