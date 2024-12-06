Stream Electro-Emo Supergroup Couplet’s New EP2

Couplet are back. The electronic supergroup of emo band members Tanner Jones of You Blew It! and Into It. Over It.’s Evan Weiss and Adam Beck have released EP2, the six-track follow-up to their 2022 debut.

On Instagram, Weiss wrote, “Couplet is myself, Adam Beck and Tanner Jones. Our sandbox experiment to write music together, manipulate sounds and try new ideas. Creative freedom and something we all enjoy and wish we did more often. Maybe it wouldn’t be as special if so.”

“These three new songs have been in the works for a few years, recorded in different places and including some new personnel,” he continued. “We’ve included the instrumentals for you too this time.”

Listen below.