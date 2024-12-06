If you’ve heard her 2022 concept album Lindeville, then you already know that Ashley McBryde is a truly special artist. She’s fundamentally an old-school country singer, and when she focuses on that, she’s one of the best we’ve got. But she’s also capable of big, unconventional ideas, and that album really shows how far she and her collaborators can take it. After Lindeville, McBryde released last year’s The Devil I Know, and she saluted the late Kris Kristofferson by covering “Help Me Make It Through The Night” at the CMAs a few weeks ago. Now, she’s got a new song, and it’s a crusher.

There hasn’t been any talk of a new Ashley McBryde album, though she never seems to stop working for long. McBryde is about to head out on an arena tour as Cody Johnson’s opener, so maybe that’s why she just released the new single “Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs.” Really, though, she didn’t need a reason. “Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs” is a craggy and beautiful ballad that doesn’t need a reason to exist. The title seems self-explanatory, and McBryde’s voice really drives it home: “The horse I rode in on got put out to pasture, and someday they’ll put me there too/ They traded our heroes for overpaid actors who can’t even fill up their boots.” Listen below.