Watch Conan O’Brien Sing With Austrian Metal Band Cringe Blizzard

Earlier this year we interviewed Norwegian rappers E.D.A. about their musical collaboration with Conan O’Brien, documented in the premiere of his Max series Conan O’Brien Must Go. Now O’Brien — who, I am happy to report, is hosting the Oscars, and who performed at Newport Folk Festival over the summer — has brought another musical venture to his TV show.

Back in September, Katherina, singer for the Austrian “slush metal” band Cringe Blizzard, was a guest on O’Brien’s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. O’Brien cracked a joke about joining the band as a guest vocalist, which prompted Katherina to offer him lessons in the art of metal screaming.

It really happened. In an Austrian news segment, O’Brien can be seen onstage with Cringe Blizzard in Feldkirch, screaming his lungs out for an upcoming Conan O’Brien Must Go segment. According to a post from Cringe Blizzard, “This was the best and only day of true happiness for our vocalist, kaddl. In this very location, she celebrated her wedding and barely cried as much as she did tonight!!” And per Team Coco’s own post, O’Brien got a hernia from all that howling.

Check out the visual evidence below.