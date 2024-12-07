Avett Brothers Broadway Musical Swept Away Closing After Less Than A Month
On Sunday (Dec. 8), the Broadway production Tammy Faye with music from Elton John and lyrics by the Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears will have its final night after a very short run following a poor reception. Now, the Avett Brothers’ Swept Away musical is ending abruptly as well.
Swept Away began previews on Oct. 29 and opened Nov. 19 at the Longacre Theatre, and now it will finish on Dec. 15, after 20 previews and 32 regular performances. The musical centers on a 19th-century shipwreck and stars John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall, and received mixed reviews. On Instagram, the Avett Brothers shared a statement:
Dear friends,
Swept Away the musical will have its final performance on Broadway on December the 15th. It has been an honor and a pleasure beyond description to have been a part of this singular triumph of meaningful storytelling. Thank you kindly to all who have attended, and from the depths of our hearts, we offer our sincerest gratitude to everyone involved; from the moment the concept came into being, through every year and milestone over the following decade, there has been a legendary collection of brilliant minds and hardworking hands who have brought to bear their fullest commitment and their finest work. Thank you all for taking our music and making it yours for carrying it to places it had never gone and could never go otherwise. Your dedication to beauty is an inspiration that will remain with us and with anyone who got to see a performance of this miraculous piece of artistry. Thank you for all of it. It was our great privilege to have set sail to sing together below the mast in your great company.
—Seth, Scott, and Bob
