Avett Brothers Broadway Musical Swept Away Closing After Less Than A Month

On Sunday (Dec. 8), the Broadway production Tammy Faye with music from Elton John and lyrics by the Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears will have its final night after a very short run following a poor reception. Now, the Avett Brothers’ Swept Away musical is ending abruptly as well.

Swept Away began previews on Oct. 29 and opened Nov. 19 at the Longacre Theatre, and now it will finish on Dec. 15, after 20 previews and 32 regular performances. The musical centers on a 19th-century shipwreck and stars John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall, and received mixed reviews. On Instagram, the Avett Brothers shared a statement: