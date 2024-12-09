Suki Waterhouse Brings Out Stephin Merritt, Amanda Lepore, & Del Water Gap In Brooklyn

Suki Waterhouse is currently on tour supporting her sophomore album Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin. She played the Brooklyn Paramount in New York Sunday night, where she welcomed special guests Stephin Merritt of the Magnetic Fields, Del Water Gap’s Holden Jaffe, and model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.

Merritt, clad in a magnificent fur coat, joined Waterhouse for a duet of the 69 Love Songs highlight “Yeah! Oh, Yeah!” and Jaffe came onstage to do Del Water Gap’s 2021 song “Ode To A Conversation Stuck In Your Throat.” For Waterhouse’s own song “Johanna,” Lepore emerged to dramatically dance along and pose. See clips below.

In more Waterhouse news, Kelly Clarkson also recently did a Kellyoke Cover of her song “Moves”: