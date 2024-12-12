The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2024

Last month, Knocked Loose were musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Their performance was a spectacle: plumes of fire, a Poppy appearance, rain pelting down on the moshing crowd at the outdoor stage. Supposedly, at least one adolescent was frightened. Knocked Loose are currently the biggest band in all of hardcore, to the point where nobody can agree whether they’re a hardcore band or just an arena-metal band whose members are all hardcore kids. They’ve reached the point where they can stage that Kimmel spectacle, with all the attendant viral silliness, without coming close to compromising the ferocity of their music. That’s crazy.

Over the past few months, there’s been lots of conversation about whether the hardcore bubble has popped, whether the sudden post-pandemic boom of interest in the music is finally on the wane. Apparently, a few recent tours didn’t do the numbers they were supposed to do. Meanwhile, the underground zeitgeist belongs to heavier and less accessible sounds like the gurgle-splat pig-oink slam of PeelingFlesh. Maybe we’re no longer dealing with the euphoric unity-surge that came when Turnstile made their big leap up a few years ago. Maybe that’s fine. But a moment of surreal underground-mainstream crossover like that Knocked Loose Kimmel performance remains possible. So the real truth, I think, is that nobody knows anything.

Over the past 12 months, I had to work a little harder to force myself to leave my house and go to some shows, but that has less to do with the macro health of the subculture and more to do with me getting older and having to drive more than an hour to get to the place where the shows are. I still got to see some magical things, like a late-night Pageninetynine reunion set, a later-night emotional High Vis DIY-space gig, and the grand-scale insanity of Drain’s latest package tour. And I still heard a lot of records that I loved, even if all those records didn’t necessarily fit tidily within the hardcore box.

At this point, the question of whether a record counts as hardcore is one of the most tedious conversations that we can have. When I made this list last year, I went with the “you don’t get to decide” test: If a record has “hardcore” in its Bandcamp tags, then it gets to be a contender. But then Chat Pile put the “hardcore” tag on Cool World, and now that doesn’t feel like it means anything. (Chat Pile played Sound And Fury, and they definitely love hardcore, so that’s part of their sonic identity. But they’re not a hardcore band, and I think those guys would tell you that. They’re fucking great, though.) Instead, I went with a personal smell test, which probably won’t be the same as your personal smell test.

This is a list of albums, which means it’s missing some of the year’s most crucial hardcore records. Often, hardcore thrives in short bursts, and this list would look very different if I factored EPs, demos, and promo cassettes into the equation. So let’s take this moment to acknowledge some of the great short-players that came from hardcore and its adjacent worlds in the past year. You could make a strong case that the EPs from Gel, Sonagi, Mutually Assured Destruction, Pest Control, Secret World, Whispers, Poison Ruïn, Doubt, Private Hell, Bib, Conservative Military Image, and/or Punitive Damage are better than anything that you’ll see below.

A couple of things I noticed when putting this list together: Most of the albums on this list aren’t necessarily mainline fastball hardcore, but I think they work within that culture and tradition. Also, most of the albums that I loved come from pro bands, bands who tour heavily and who might not even have day jobs. That probably means that I slept on some great records that are a little deeper under the surface. I only just heard the debut from the one-man Richmond project Tarantula, for instance, and that thing is great. So leave your favorites in the comments section; I’d love to know what I missed.

This list is entirely subjective, and there’s plenty of stuff that didn’t fit, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t sick. There’s a lot more to this music than what’s in the list. If you’re new to hardcore and you’re intrigued, dig deeper. Plenty of other records could’ve appeared in this space, including the most recent joints from the Chisel, Spaced, Haywire, Nø Man, Touché Amoré, Missing Link, Nails, Firewalker, Life’s Question, Slug, Fucked Up, the Hope Conspiracy, Bootlicker, Sinister Feeling, and Bad Beat, among many others. I just got all excited typing out that list of names, and I also started to question whether I’d put this list together all wrong. I think that means that hardcore is still in a great place.