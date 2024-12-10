Watch Billy Strings Audition To Be Primus’ New Drummer

Following Tim “Herb” Alexander’s recent and unexpected departure from Primus, the band continues in their quest to find a new drummer. Lucky for them, they just received a highly impressive video audition from bluegrass darling Billy Strings.

The clip was posted to Instagram by Primus’ Les Claypool on Friday (Dec. 6) with the caption, “We may have found our guy…” As commenters have pointed out, Billy Strings has pivoted to Billy Sticks. It is a rather quick audition, but undeniably impassioned nonetheless, and rather creative. It ends with him fervently banging the drumsticks together. Watch for yourself below.