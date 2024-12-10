Damon McMahon Shares Final Release As Amen Dunes

For a decade and a half, the New York musician Damon McMahon has been making free-roaming, psychedelic music under the name Amen Dunes. Earlier this year, McMahon released Death Jokes, the first new Amen Dunes album in six years. Apparently, it’ll also be the last. Today, McMahon released Death Jokes II, a reworked alternate version of the LP. In the Bandcamp description for Death Jokes II, McMahon says that the record is his “final work” under the Amen Dunes name. Here’s what he has to say for himself:

This is the last chapter of the final volume. Goodbye, I’ve barely said a word to you, but it’s always like that at parties — we never really see each other, we never say the things we should like to; in fact it’s the same everywhere in this life. Let’s hope that when we are dead things will be better arranged.

Damn. McMahon, ever enigmatic, doesn’t say anything about whether he’ll keep making music. He released a solo album under his own name in 2006, so maybe that’s an option, but that quote certainly carries an air of finality.

For Death Jokes II Damon McMahon worked with Craig Silvey to strip down the Death Jokes songs, and these recording feature previously unheard work from some of the musicians who played on the first version. The Bandcamp description refers to Death Jokes II as “a celebration of endings and of deaths.” Stream it below.

<a href="https://amendunes.bandcamp.com/album/death-jokes-ii">Death Jokes II by Amen Dunes</a>

Death Jokes II is out now on Sub Pop.