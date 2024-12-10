DJ Earworm Shares Annual Hits Mashup “United State Of Pop 2024”

It’s that time of the year again. We unleashed our year-end lists, naming the best songs and albums of 2024, and now DJ Earworm is back with his annual mashup of the biggest hits of the past 12 months, using Billboard’s year-end Hot 100 rankings as criteria. “United State Of Pop” is only three and a half minutes, and this year’s installment is titled “Blame It On The Whiskey.” Here’s what it contains (in alphabetical order):

• Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”

• Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

• Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

• Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”

• Chappell Roan – “Good Luck Babe”

• Dasha – “Austin”

• Doja Cat – “Agora Hills”

• Hozier – “Too Sweet”

• Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”

• Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

• Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

• Morgan Wallen – “Lies Lies Lies”

• Noah Kahan – “Stick Season”

• Post Malone and Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

• Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

• Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

• Sabrina Carpenter – “Taste”

• Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

• SZA – “Saturn”

• Tate McRae – “Greedy”

• Taylor Swift and Post Malone – “Fortnight”

• Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

• Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

• Tyla – “Water”

• Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”

There’s an obvious absence of Charli XCX, whose Brat dominated the summer and landed at #1 of our list of best albums of the year. Sabrina Carpenter made it in there three times, though, with the memorable Short N’ Sweet singles. Listen to the mashup below.