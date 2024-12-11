Turnover Announce Peripheral Vision 10th Anniversary Shows
Last week, the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die announced 10 year anniversary shows for their album Harmlessness. Today, fellow emo revival band Turnover announced 10 year anniversary shows for their fan-favorite record Peripheral Vision.
The run is only six shows, including New York, Chicago, London, LA, their hometown of Virginia Beach, and Colorado’s famous Red Rocks. Peripheral Vision was one of the earliest examples of a heavy band pivoting to a more shoegaze-adjacent sound. Before Peripheral Vision, Turnover were loud and angsty on their debut self-titled EP and first full-length Magnolia, and the group refuses to acknowledge the existence of that material anymore (I still think that stuff bangs). But the dream-pop sprawl Peripheral Vision is considered Turnover’s magnum opus, and fans never shut up about it. See the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
05/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
06/07 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
06/13 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
09/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
i can see
you beside me
in my peripheral vision
tickets on sale friday at 10am local pic.twitter.com/Un23GMkvZz
— Turnover (@turnoverva) December 10, 2024