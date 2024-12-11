John Mulaney Had Some Funny Steely Dan And Miguel Anecdotes On The Tonight Show

Not everybody is into Steely Dan. John Mulaney, however, is a huge Steely Fan. He’s been trying to spread the Steely Dan gospel for years now, whether he’s bringing his younger friends to their concerts, mentioning them in interviews, or referring to their music to inspire his own comedy. Mulaney loves talking about Steely Dan, and like any good father, he also loves talking about his young kids. I’m not a dad, but I imagine getting to talk about Steely Dan and your kid in the same story must be a dad’s dream.

Mulaney was a guest on Tuesday night’s Tonight Show promoting All In, a new Broadway play he’s in featuring music from the Magnetic Fields. He shared some funny stories about his three-year-old son’s precocious taste in music, and trying to get him into Steely Dan (it didn’t go well).

Mulaney also shared a story in which he accidentally texted Miguel, the singer, about bug bites he received while shooting an episode of Poker Face. But he’s much funnier telling the stories than I am, so you can watch the interview with Jimmy Fallon below.