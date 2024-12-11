Magdalena Bay Announce 2025 North American Tour
Magdalena Bay made some of the best music we heard in 2024; here are some opportunities to hear it performed live. The arty synth-pop duo have added a run of 2025 North American dates to their brilliantly titled Imaginal Mystery Tour, supporting their recent album Imaginal Disk. Tickets will be available here beginning this Friday, and you can see the schedule below.
TOUR DATES:
04/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/28 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/29 — Boston, MA @ Citizen House Of Blues
04/30 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
05/02 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
05/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/06 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
05/07 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
05/09 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
05/10 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
05/11 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell At The Complex
05/16 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre