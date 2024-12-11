Magdalena Bay Announce 2025 North American Tour

Magdalena Bay made some of the best music we heard in 2024; here are some opportunities to hear it performed live. The arty synth-pop duo have added a run of 2025 North American dates to their brilliantly titled Imaginal Mystery Tour, supporting their recent album Imaginal Disk. Tickets will be available here beginning this Friday, and you can see the schedule below.

TOUR DATES:

04/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/28 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/29 — Boston, MA @ Citizen House Of Blues

04/30 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/02 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

05/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

05/06 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

05/07 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

05/09 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

05/10 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

05/11 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell At The Complex

05/16 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre