Boston Crust Punk Band Lifeless Dark’s New Album Stinks (Complimentary)

“Love a record where I can tell how bad the band smells just from the riffs.” So reads the skeet from Stereogum contributor David Anthony alerting me to the existence of Forces Of Nature’s Transformation, the new album from Boston crust punks Lifeless Dark. Apparently the band is thinking the same thing because one of the album’s Bandcamp genre tags is stenchcore, which makes it part of a robust archive of likeminded thrashers.

This is not my area of expertise, but in a response to Anthony, fellow Stereogum contributor Jay Papandreas confirms that “this is that real buttflap crust.” What I can contribute to the discourse is that, yes, the riffs are real nasty here, as are the vocals, the drums, and the all-encompassing vibes. Also, it is indeed causing a foul odor to emanate from my laptop speakers. Enjoy!