Stream Victoria Monét’s Surprise Christmas Version Of Jaguar II

In August, Victoria Monét unveiled her latest album Jaguar II, and followed it with a deluxe edition in October. Today, the singer-songwriter is back with a surprise Christmas version of the LP.

A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements is eight tracks of holiday-themed instrumentals. On Instagram, Monét wrote that it’s a “gift from me to you,” and even clarified that it’s “family friendly for the kids, I promise.” She continued, “I hope this fills you and your family with much needed holiday cheer and the Christmas spirit!” Stream it below.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Monét (@victoriamonet)

A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements is out now on Lovett Music/RCA Records.