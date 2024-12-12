Twin Shadow recently announced his new album Georgie to follow 2021’s self-titled. Today, the Dominican-American singer, songwriter, and producer shared the lead single “As Soon As You Can.”

“This music represents the most thorough history lesson on where I’ve been as an artist, uncle, lover, friend, and human being,” he wrote on Instagram about the song. “It offers what I believe is the rawest perspective on my life. In a world where so little feels real, I will continue delving into the deeply personal in the hope that it provides a mirror, a scope, or a lens into your own lives.”

In October, he explained about Georgie:

I’m releasing a new album called Georgie. I’ve ditched traditional labels, agents, management, and drums for this record. Georgie is my most stripped down body of work yet — at this point in my life and career, nothing matters more than my deepest, darkest, and brightest feelings. The album art features my father George’s signature. I had him scrawl it hundreds of times in a notebook, and I ended up choosing the very first one. At the time, I had no idea my father would pass away just a few months later. Aside from the large drawing we once did together, which now hangs on my mother’s dining room wall, this is my favorite collaboration with him. The album is dedicated to his memory.

Hear “As Soon As You Can” below.

Georgie is slated for early 2025 via his own Cheree Cheree label.