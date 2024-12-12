The Julien Baker/Torres rollout continues. Presumably, these two greats are getting ready to announce a new collaborative album, something that’s been rumored for years. A few months ago, Torres joined Baker onstage in New York, and they debuted some songs. On Tuesday, they performed “Sugar In The Tank,” one of those new songs, on The Tonight Show. Next year, they’ll play a bunch of festivals together. Last night, Baker and Torres played their first full show together, and the phones came out.

Last night’s show went down at New York’s Mercury Lounge, a small venue with a rich history. Julien Baker and Torres announced the gig shortly before it happened, and it sold out immediately. Per the various fan-footage videos, they sounded great, and they didn’t do the whole cowboy-hat/nudie-suit thing. According to Setlist.fm, they opened their set with “Sugar In The Tank,” and then they played 11 more new songs together. They also busted out a couple of covers, and those covers landed on radically different sides of the country-music spectrum.

At last night’s show, Baker and Torres covered Songs: Ohia’s downbeat epic “Farewell Transmission.” That’s the centerpiece from The Magnolia Electric Co. the last Songs: Ohia album that the late Jason Molina released before his changed his band name to the Magnolia Electric Co. They also took on Tim McGraw’s 1999 good-time banger “Something Like That.” Below, check out a bunch of videos from last night’s set, as well as the setlist.

— Julien e TORRES no show de Nova York! pic.twitter.com/TNrSmMMpsC — Julien Baker Brasil (@julienbakerbr) December 12, 2024

SETLIST:

01 “Sugar In The Tank”

02 “Bottle”

03 “Dirt”

04 “Off The Wagon”

05 “The Only Marble I’ve Got Left”

06 “Tuesday”

07 “Carryin’ Your Love With Me”

08 “Sylvia”

09 “No Desert Flower”

10 “Tape Runs Out”

11 “Farewell Transmission” (Songs: Ohia cover)

12 “Downhill Both Ways”

13 “Something Like That” (Tim McGraw cover)

14 “Goodbye Baby”