First-Ever Q Lazzarus Album Announced Featuring Previously Unheard Music

The legacy of Q Lazzarus is about to be in the spotlight. The late singer-songwriter commercially released only one track — the dark new wave song “Goodbye Horses” — and it became a cult hit after Jonathan Demme prominently featured it in 1991’s The Silence Of The Lambs. She then appeared in his followup film Philadelphia, singing Talking Heads’ “Heaven.” Q Lazzarus was absent from the public eye for decades before breaking her silence in 2018 to reveal she’d been working as a bus driver in Staten Island and had no intention of returning to singing. When Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, died in 2022 at age 61, her obituary revealed, “At the time of her death, Diane was finishing work on a feature documentary about her life and music with filmmaker and friend, Eva Aridjis. The film will be released in 2023, along with an album of songs spanning her entire musical career.”

2023 has come and gone, and 2024 is on its way out the door, but the movie and the album are both slated to come out in early 2025. Last week Brooklyn Vegan pointed out that documentary screenings were scheduled, including one sold-out showing tonight at New York’s Roxy Cinema. Last week the film was screened in LA at Brain Dead Studios. The screenings include a Q&A with director Eva Aridjis Fuentes and Luckey’s son, James Luckey Lange.

Today, on what would have been Luckey’s 64th birthday, the official album details have been revealed. The great Sacred Bones label will be releasing Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus in February. The longest version, in 2xCD format, contains 23 tracks, many of them previously unreleased, recorded between 1985 and 1995 and plucked from Luckey’s archive of cassette recordings and digital tapes. The vinyl edition is limited to 10 tracks, while 21 are listed on the album’s Bandcamp page.

Check out the tracklist below, where you can also hear “Goodbye Horses (New Wave Version),” and watch a trailer for the documentary.

<a href="https://qlazzarus.bandcamp.com/album/goodbye-horses-the-many-lives-of-q-lazzarus-music-from-the-motion-picture">Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus (Music From The Motion Picture) by Q Lazzarus</a>

VINYL TRACKLIST:

01 “Goodbye Horses” (Single Edit)”

02 “Heaven”

03 “I See Your Eyes”

04 “A Fools Life”

05 “Summertime”

06 “My Mistake”

07 “Hellfire”

08 “Don’t Let Go”

09 “Bang Bang”

10 “Goodbye Horses (New Wave Version)”

Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus is out 2/21 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here. The Goodbye Horses documentary is reportedly coming to streaming sometime in 2025.