News December 12, 2024 2:01 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch FLO Cover Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas"

The buzzy UK R&B girl group FLO just released their debut album Access All Areas, and they promoted it today with a visit to BBC Radio 1. In the Live Lounge, artists traditionally perform their own material as well as a cover. Since we’re in the thick of December, FLO opted to sing “This Christmas,” the joyous Donny Hathaway staple that played on loop at Macy’s when I took a seasonal job there in college. The cover is short and sweet, and you can check it out below along with FLO’s performance of their own “In My Bag.”

