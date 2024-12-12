The buzzy UK R&B girl group FLO just released their debut album Access All Areas, and they promoted it today with a visit to BBC Radio 1. In the Live Lounge, artists traditionally perform their own material as well as a cover. Since we’re in the thick of December, FLO opted to sing “This Christmas,” the joyous Donny Hathaway staple that played on loop at Macy’s when I took a seasonal job there in college. The cover is short and sweet, and you can check it out below along with FLO’s performance of their own “In My Bag.”