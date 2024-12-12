Watch Geese Debut New Songs In Brooklyn

Over the weekend, Geese’s annual Geesefest went down at New York City’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg. The nights were full of jam sessions, covers, and even some new songs.

On the first night (Thursday, Dec. 5), the band debuted “Free As Hell” and performed a rendition of Television’s 1977 gem “Marquee Moon.” The following evening (Friday, Dec. 6), they debuted the unreleased tunes “Cobra,” “Half Real,” and “Here My Angels Come,” and played versions of the Modern Lovers’ “Roadrunner” and the Beatles’ “I Want You (She’s So Heavy).” On the final night (Saturday, Dec. 7), they tackled Green Day’s “American Idiot.” Watch clips from the shows below.









