Rio Da Yung OG Released From Prison, Shares New Song “RIO FREE”
In 2021, Rio Da Yung OG was sentenced to five years in prison after he plead guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On Wednesday (Dec. 11), the Michigan rapper was released.
A spokesperson for Federal Bureau of Prisons told Pitchfork that Damario Donshay Horne-McCullough will finish his sentence via “community confinement.” His release date from custody is slated for July 12, 2025, and 18 months of supervised release will follow.
Horne-McCullough’s attorney Wade G. Fink told Pitchfork, “I am so happy for Damario and his family. I cannot wait to see what is next for him.” He’ll be celebrating his release next month with a show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple on Jan. 11; find ticket information here.
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE: On Fridqy (Dec. 13) Rio Da Yung released his first song since getting out of prison. Per a press release, “Upon his release, Rio was picked up in a private jet, visited Wafi Jewelry, spent time with his kids, and then recorded his first post-release track, ‘RIO FREE.'” Watch the video below.