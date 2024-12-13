Taylor Swift Surpasses Drake For Most Billboard Music Award Wins Of All Time

The Billboard Music Awards happened tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. The night featured performances from Teddy Swims, Coldplay, Linkin Park, and more. Zach Bryan led with the most nominations, but Taylor Swift broke the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins of all time with 49 total trophies.

The superstar — whose 35th birthday is tomorrow (Dec. 13) — was previously tied with Drake with 39 trophies. This year, Swift had 16 nominations and won 10, whereas Drake had eight and won zero.

Swift’s nominations included Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Hot 100 Producer, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song.

Swift won 10 of the nominations: Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album.

Drake’s nominations were Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Rap Album, and Top R&B Song.

Billboard recently caught heat from Swifties for placing her at #2 on their list of the greatest pop stars of the 21st century and releasing a video celebrating the singer that featured a naked wax figure of her from Kanye West’s “Famous” video. The publication issued an apology, writing, “We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error.”

Meanwhile, Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour came to a close on Dec. 7, racking in a total of $2 billion in ticket sales, which is double the sales of any other concert tour in history.

Long Live all the magic of @taylorswift13! 💫 Congrats on your 10 #BBMAs wins tonight and 49 all-time! 🏆💛 And happy early birthday to you 💖 pic.twitter.com/keWFqMknrF — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) December 13, 2024