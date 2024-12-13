Stream The Nu-Metal Covers Comp A Christmas F​*​cking Miracle

Holiday Kirk is the CEO of nu-metal. It says so right there in his Twitter bio, and he backs it up by running the nostalgia account crazy ass moments in nu metal history as well as the independent publication The Nu Metal Agenda. Today, he has further bolstered his chief executive status with the release of a compilation album celebrating the oft-derided subgenre’s past and present.

The title explains the concept fairly well: A Christmas F​*​cking Miracle: 15 Covers And 15 Originals By The New Wave Of Nu Metal. But to be more specific, the Bandcamp description explains that A Christmas F​*​cking Miracle is a “two disc compilation seeking to show off the absolute cutting edge of accessible, heavy bands while connecting them to their nu-metal roots.”

The comp features covers of well-known songs like Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff,” Deftones’ “My Own Summer (Shove It),” and Linkin Park’s “One Step Closer” performed by new nu-metal bands like Klokwise, DGMA, and DARLOTODO, followed by one original track by each of the bands that did the covers. Maybe you’ll fall in love with Cheem or Ghosts Of Hope. Maybe you’ll enjoy remembering some nu-metal guys like Fear Factory and Coal Chamber. Maybe you’ll just be reminded that songs like N.E.R.D.’s “Lapdance” and Incubus’ “Pardon Me” are, in fact, nu-metal. Either way, you can dive into this bad boy below.

<a href="https://numetalagendaworldwide.bandcamp.com/album/a-christmas-f-cking-miracle-15-covers-and-15-originals-by-the-new-wave-of-nu-metal">A Christmas F*cking Miracle: 15 Covers and 15 Originals by the New Wave of Nu Metal by Nu Metal Agenda Worldwide</a>

A release party for A Christmas F​*​cking Miracle is going down at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles tonight. It will feature the “Nu Metal Nightmare Before Christmas,” billed as “an elevated musical journey through all the crazy ass moments in nu-metal history, from Faith No More to Korn, Nine Inch Nails to Linkin Park, Depeche Mode to Deftones.” There will also be a Fred Durst lookalike contest. More details are available here.