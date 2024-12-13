Anytime the São Paulo punk band Futuro does anything, I’m happy. Almost a decade ago, I saw Futuro play a tiny house show, and they absolutely ripped. Since then, they haven’t released a whole lot of music, but their few releases are all ass-kickers, and the latest is no exception. Four years after they released their EP Os Segredos Do Espaço E Tempo, they’re back with a new one.

Futuro’s new EP Dois Mundos — Portuguese for Two Worlds — only has three short songs, but all three of them are winners. Futuro play fast, driving, straightforward punk, but the psychedelic playfulness in their revved-up guitars adds a whole new feeling. They sound like they’re coming from a basement and outer space at the same time. This kind of urgently freaky DIY punk rock feels accessible and even weirdly familiar, but I can’t think of a single other band who sounds quite like this. Stream Dois Mundos below.