Win Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) Signed By The Whole Band

Talking Heads recently unveiled a super deluxe reissue of their classic 1977 debut album Talking Heads: 77. Luckily for one of you, Stereogum is teaming up with Rhino to give a copy of the CD/Blu-Ray set away, signed by the whole band — David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Franz, and Jerry Harrison.

CD 1 of Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) is a new remaster of the original album, while CD 2 boasts rarities, demos, and outtakes; 13 of those are previously unreleased, and one of them is a version of “Psycho Killer” with the late great Arthur Russell. It was around this time period that Talking Heads ruled the dearly departed New York punk club CBGB, and CD 3 features a previously unreleased recording of their final show there on Oct. 10, 1977. The Blu-ray includes a new Atmos Mix, 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA, 5.1 Mix LPCM, and 2024 Stereo Remaster. The set also boasts an 80-page hardcover book featuring new liner notes from all the band members. You can read more about the box set and see the tracklist here.

