Matt Rife And Owen Wilson To Star In New Movie Set At Rolling Loud

The 10th iteration of Rolling Loud is currently going down in Miami, and a new film titled after the festival is being shot there right now. The R-rated father-son comedy stars Owen Wilson alongside viral comedian Matt Rife, and it’s written and directed by Jeremy Garelick.

According to Deadline, Rolling Loud is based on a true story of “an overprotective father (Wilson) who makes a bold parenting decision when he sneaks his 13-year-old son into the world’s largest hip-hop music festival, setting off a chaotic adventure with his reckless co-worker (Rife) and an eccentric festival volunteer as they navigate wild crowds, security, and their own family dynamics.”

The movie is slated for release next year.