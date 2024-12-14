Matt Rife And Owen Wilson To Star In New Movie Set At Rolling Loud

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

News December 14, 2024 2:12 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Matt Rife And Owen Wilson To Star In New Movie Set At Rolling Loud

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

News December 14, 2024 2:12 PM By Danielle Chelosky

The 10th iteration of Rolling Loud is currently going down in Miami, and a new film titled after the festival is being shot there right now. The R-rated father-son comedy stars Owen Wilson alongside viral comedian Matt Rife, and it’s written and directed by Jeremy Garelick.

According to Deadline, Rolling Loud is based on a true story of “an overprotective father (Wilson) who makes a bold parenting decision when he sneaks his 13-year-old son into the world’s largest hip-hop music festival, setting off a chaotic adventure with his reckless co-worker (Rife) and an eccentric festival volunteer as they navigate wild crowds, security, and their own family dynamics.”

The movie is slated for release next year.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Blood On The Tracks 50th Anniversary Concert To Feature Elvis Costello, Adam Granduciel, Sharon Van Etten, & More

4 days ago 0

Dick Van Dyke Marks 99th Birthday By Starring In Coldplay Video

2 days ago 0

The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2024

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest