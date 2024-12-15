Last night the surviving members of Soundgarden reunited in their Seattle hometown to play the annual SMooCH benefit concert at the Showbox, raising money for Seattle Children’s Hospital. It’s rare that Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron play live together since the 2017 death of Chris Cornell; the last time was backing Brandi Carlile at the Gorge in 2021. They were billed as Nudedragons, the first time they’ve performed under that Soundgarden anagram since the band’s surprise reunion, with Cornell, at the same venue in 2010. With Shaina Shepherd on vocals, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd played six songs — “Hunted Down,” “Outshined,” “Flower,” “Beyond The Wheel,” “Kickstand,” and the MC5 cover “Kick Out The Jams” — and were joined by Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on the last two.

The SMooCH benefit also featured Built To Spill’s Doug Martsch Sebadoh’s first performance in five years. Watch the set clips below.