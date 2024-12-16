Lady Gaga – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

By Chris DeVille

Lady Gaga is really getting into the holiday spirit. Not only is she featured in Apple TV+’s new special A Carpool Karaoke Christmas, she’s also got a new cover of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” out today. It’s a rock-oriented arrangement, but Gaga’s take on the song is nothing like the now-classic Springsteen rendition. Hers is more of a short, punchy power-pop thing. It doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the forthcoming album that includes “Disease,” and it’s definitely not part of the Harlequin/Folie à Deux situation either. Just a guitar-powered Christmas cover for fun, I guess? Her last one-off did very well, so why not? Listen below.

