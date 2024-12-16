Chanel Beads landed on our list of the year’s best songs with “Police Scanner,” a highlight from their Jagjaguwar debut album Your Day Will Come. Today they’ve got a deconstructed (and druggy?) spin on the traditional hymn “Leaning On The Everlasting Arms,” a song that has made it into their setlists from time to time. Perhaps you’ve heard the Alan Jackson version? Or the Iris Dement?

Speaking of Chanel Beads live shows, they announced a tour with More Eaze today too. Below, check out the “Leaning On The Everlasting Arms” cover (via director Robbie Barnett’s music video) and Chanel Beads’ tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

03/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/26 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse

03/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

03/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears

03/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory

04/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/02 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

04/03 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

04/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole

04/06 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups