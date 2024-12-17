Oscars 2025: Best Original Song Shortlist Includes Saoirse Ronan, Kneecap, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, & More
Ahead of the official nominations, today the Academy Awards have announced their shortlists in 10 categories, including the two big music awards, Best Original Song and Best Original Score.
The song list includes 15 tracks by a wide range of artists. Oscar favorites Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are in there with “Compress/Repress” from their Challengers soundtrack. “Sick In The Head” from the Northern Irish rap group Kneecap’s posthumous biopic is on the list too. Pharrell Williams graces the list with “Piece By Piece,” the title track from his Lego biopic. H.E.R. has the requisite Diane Warren-penned entry with “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight. Also under consideration are Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s “Never Too Late,” from the John documentary of the same name, and “Winter Coat,” the song Saoirse Ronan sings in Blitz, and “Forbidden Road,” the Robbie Williams song from Better Man. Also in the mix: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, Kristen Wiig(!), two Camille songs from Emilia Pérez, and more. Here’s the full list:
Robbie Williams – “Forbidden Road” (Better Man)
Saoirse Ronan (written by Steve McQueen, Taura Stinson, Nicholas Britell) – “Winter Coat” (Blitz)
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – “Compress/Repress” (Challengers)
Elton John and Brandi Carlile – “Never Too Late” (Elton John: Never Too Late)
Camille – “El Mal” (Emilia Pérez)
Camille – “Mi Camino” (Emilia Pérez)
Kneecap – “Sick In The Head” (Kneecap)
Barlow & Bear – “Beyond” (Moana 2)
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Tell Me It’s You” (Mufasa: The Lion King)
Pharrell Williams – “Piece By Piece” (Piece By Piece)
Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada – “Like a Bird” (Sing Sing)
H.E.R. (written by Diane Warren) – “The Journey” (The Six Triple Eight)
Lainey Wilson – “Out Of Oklahoma” (Twisters)
Maren Morris – “Kiss The Sky” (The Wild Robot)
Kristen Wiig – “Harper And Will Go West” (Will & Harper)
Reznor and Ross are in the original score race too, unsurprisingly, also for Challengers. John Powell’s Wicked score is on the shortlist, as is Danny Elfman’s work for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Hans Zimmer’s Blitz score, and the music from Sing Sing by the National’s Bryce Dessner. Tri Angle Records founder Robin Carolan’s Nosferatu score is on the list too. And don’t sleep on Daniel Blumberg’s The Brutalist score, which we just highlighted the other day. Here’s the full shortlist:
Alien: Romulus (20th Century Studios) – Benjamin Wallfisch
Babygirl – Critobal Tapia de Veer
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Danny Elfman
Blink Twice – Chanda Dancy
Blitz — Hans Zimmer
The Brutalist — Daniel Blumberg
Challengers — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Conclave — Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez — Clément Ducol, Camille
The Fire Inside — Tamar-kali
Gladiator II — Harry Gregson-Williams
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 – John Debney
Inside Out 2 — Andrea Datzman
Nosferatu – Robin Carolan
The Room Next Door — Alberto Iglesias
Sing Sing — Bryce Dessner
The Six Triple Eight – Aaron Zigman
Wicked – John Powell
The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers
Young Woman And The Sea — Amelia Warner
Oscar nominations will be revealed on 1/17, and the ceremony is scheduled for 3/2.