In 2022, the dreamy Philadelphia indie rockers Knifeplay, a former Band To Watch, released For The Holidays, a Christmas music EP that was only available for a limited time. The EP went up for sale during the Christmas season, and sales went to benefit Broad Street Ministry, a charity that helps Philadelphians in need. The record collected Christmas songs that Knifeplay released over the years. Now, they bring it back once a year and add new music to it.

When For The Holidays first came out, Knifeplay’s TJ Strohmer said, “I hope to build this album year after year, it will come and go just like the holidays themselves, but always with new songs and new perspectives.” That’s what’s been happening. Last year, for instance, Knifeplay made For The Holidays available again, and they added a cover of the Counting Crows classic “A Long December.” Now, For The Holidays is back again, with the new song “Old Time Christmas” added on.

“Old Time Christmas” is in that “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” zone — the songs that really tap into the melancholy of the holidays. Over a minimal jingle-bell backbeat and slow, rising drones, Strohmer sings about missing the feeling of past Christmases that helped hold a struggling family together. Slowly, the lyrics paint a heavy picture: a departed grandma, a plane trip home that you can’t afford, falling asleep to the sound of gunshots. Still, it’s almost unbearably pretty, and it reminds me of Low’s Christmas record. Listen below.

<a href="https://knifeplayforever.bandcamp.com/album/for-the-holidays">For the Holidays by Knifeplay</a>

For The Holidays is out now at Bandcamp; get it while you can. Last month, Knifeplay shared their new 10-minute song “Spirit Echo” and their cover of Elvis Depressedly’s “Cry Babies,” but I don’t think that has anything to do with Christmas.