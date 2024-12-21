ML Buch Shares Suntub Bonus Recordings

New Music December 21, 2024 2:30 PM By Danielle Chelosky

ML Buch Shares Suntub Bonus Recordings

New Music December 21, 2024 2:30 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Few albums from 2023 stick around as fervently as ML Buch’s Suntub, a distorted, pop-inflected ambient excursion that transcends time and space. Lucky for us, the Danish musician has now shared bonus recordings.

Five new tracks are up on her YouTube: “Halfdark, Slow blinking,” “Opener,” “Sway walking,” “Suncrumb trail, Staging,” “Growing eyes, Blade of cloud, Rolling chill,” and “Moving light, Change.” Some are only around a minute long and others almost five minutes, but all of them are thoroughly spellbinding and graceful. Listen below.






Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Apologizes (But Not Really) After Backlash To Her Rules For Concertgoers

5 days ago 0

Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Alice In Chains, & Others Reportedly Misused Millions In Taxpayer-Funded COVID-Relief Grants

4 days ago 0

The Cure’s Robert Smith Talks Chappell Roan, Brat Summer, His Viral 2019 Rock Hall Interview

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest