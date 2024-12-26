Wednesday was the first night of Hanukkah, which meant it was also the first night of Yo La Tengo’s annual Hanukkah residency at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, one of indie rock’s most storied traditions. (R.I.P. to Maxwell’s, the legendary Hoboken club where this event used to take place.) This first gig featured openers the Sloppy Heads, comedy from Todd Barry, a music mix by Bill Frisell, and a post-show DJ set from Joe Belock, “the People’s Champ of Rock & Roll,” host of WFMU’s Three Chord Monte. It was a benefit for the climate nonprofit We Act.

According to YLT historian Jesse Jarnow, Yo La Tengo were joined by David Nagler of Tape Hiss on keyboards for most of the show, including an early cover of KISS’ “Rock And Roll All Night” adjusted for the holiday; “I wanna rock and roll eight nights,” James McNew sang, “Party a week and a day.” Other covers in the main set included Sam Elwitt’s “Eight Candles,” Gary Lewis & The Playboys’ “Everybody Loves A Clown,” and, because it was also Christmas, “Junk” by the band Christmas.

During the encore, as is customary, the band was joined by a surprise guest. After a performance of Jan Terri’s “Rock N Roll Santa” with Barry on sleigh bells, YLT’s old pal Mac McCaughan of Superchunk emerged to perform a series of punk classics. McCaughan took the lead on the Ramones’ “Listen To My Heart,” then McNew handled lead vocals for the Angry Samoans’ “You Stupid Asshole” and Circle Jerks’ “Live Fast Die Young.” McCaughan then led Yo La Tengo through a rousing version of his own band’s iconic “Slack Motherfucker.” (Notably, YLT and Jon Spencer covered “Slack Motherfucker” in 1999 at the Matador 10th anniversary concert.)

To close out the show, McCaughan switched to drums, and the Sloppy Heads and Barry returned to the stage for a tweaked rendition of the Fugs’ “Nothing.” The song is an adaptation of the Yiddish folk song “Bulbes”; in Yo La Tengo’s version, the lyrics were changed to address 2024 disappointments like the US Supreme Court and the New York baseball teams.

Check out footage of McCaughan’s guest spots and “Rock And Roll Eight Nights” below along with the setlist via setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

“This Stupid World”

“Rock and Roll All Nite”

“Let’s Save Tony Orlando’s House”

“Eight Candles”

“All Your Secrets”

“If It’s True”

“Everybody Loves A Clown”

“Pablo And Andrea”

“Alyda”

“Junk”

“Barnaby, Hardly Working”

“Super Kiwi”

“Shaker”

“Double Dare”

“Blue Line Swinger”

ENCORE:

“Rock N Roll Santa”

“Listen To My Heart”

“You Stupid Asshole”

“Live Fast Die Young”

“Slack Motherfucker”

“Nothing”