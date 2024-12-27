DIY pop-punk OG Jeff Rosenstock released his HELLMODE album last year, and it was awesome. We didn’t get a new Rosenstock album this year, but the man remained busy. Rosenstock and his Death Rosenstock band played a whole lot of cover-heavy shows at the Brooklyn venue Warsaw, and he played sax on Cheekface’s single “Flies.” Now, Rosenstock has a new solo song on the compilation Group Picture Vol. 14.

Group Picture Vol. 14 is the latest in a series of compilations from the California art collective Making New Enemies. It’s got 41 songs, almost all of which come from people I’ve never heard of. Rosenstock’s contribution is called “The Sunrise Song,” and it’s a short, lo-fi, mostly-acoustic number about trying to occupy your mind in the middle of the night when you can’t sleep. Check it out below.

<a href="https://makingnewenemies.bandcamp.com/album/group-picture-vol-14">Group Picture Vol. 14 by Jeff Rosenstock</a>

While you’re at it, stream the entire Group Picture Vol. 14 compilation below.

<a href="https://makingnewenemies.bandcamp.com/album/group-picture-vol-14">Group Picture Vol. 14 by Making New Enemies</a>

Group Picture Vol. 14 is out now on Making New Enemies.