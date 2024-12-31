Watch 90 Day Men Play Their First Show In 18 Years

News December 31, 2024 12:28 PM By Abby Jones

Watch 90 Day Men Play Their First Show In 18 Years

News December 31, 2024 12:28 PM By Abby Jones

Back in January, Numero Group honored 90 Day Men with a career-spanning, Grammy-nominated box set called We Blame Chicago. The Midwestern post-hardcore experimentalists kept the celebration going Monday night with the first of two reunion shows they’re doing at the Empty Bottle, the same Windy City venue where they also played their final pre-hiatus headlining gig 18 years ago, way back in 2006. Judging by the few fan-captured clips creeping up online, last night’s show was a good one; watch below. They’re doing another show tonight for New Year’s Eve, too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brett Sparman (@youngdstryr75)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elder (@elder_musick)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @lttlmj

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2025

1 day ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Teases First Solo Concerts

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest