Back in January, Numero Group honored 90 Day Men with a career-spanning, Grammy-nominated box set called We Blame Chicago. The Midwestern post-hardcore experimentalists kept the celebration going Monday night with the first of two reunion shows they’re doing at the Empty Bottle, the same Windy City venue where they also played their final pre-hiatus headlining gig 18 years ago, way back in 2006. Judging by the few fan-captured clips creeping up online, last night’s show was a good one; watch below. They’re doing another show tonight for New Year’s Eve, too.

