Elena Nieto’s Madrid-based band Yawners plays a catchy, high-energy sort of emo/indie rock/pop-punk. They kicked off their 2025 output right away with a new song on New Year’s Day called “1 de enero” — that’s “January 1,” for those who took French in high school instead.

Personally, I have lost a lot of my Spanish despite minoring in it in college, but thankfully I have Google Translate to parse Nieto’s meaning here. The song is about the push and pull between moving on from an ill-fated attraction and giving into it. “You write me on WhatsApp, I don’t read it/ You talk to me on Instagram, I don’t understand/ I’m not going to forget you, I don’t think so/ But it’s what I try the most,” Nieto sings early on. Eventually, the tone shifts: “You know I want to but I can’t/ When I see you I don’t feel afraid/ With your smile I go up to heaven and I want/ I want to kiss you on January 1.”

Watch the “1 de enero” video below, and stick