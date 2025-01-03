Watch The Trailer For New Sean Combs Documentary Diddy: The Rise Of A Bad Boy

Throughout 2024, sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy piled up and he was arrested in September and denied bail. The hip-hop mogul pleaded not guilty and his criminal trial is slated for May. Though his future is uncertain, a documentary titled Diddy: The Rise Of A Bad Boy is arriving on Peacock this month.

Diddy: The Rise Of A Bad Boy features interviews with Sean Combs’ bodyguard, intern, makeup artist, producer, childhood friends, and more. The 90-minute picture also contains new footage of Diddy partying at home and in his studio. “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments,” an anonymous interviewee says in the trailer, which is out today. “Any time a studio or any rooms is red, he’s making love and sex. Some of the ones who went in the room, for sure they were underage.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is working on a docuseries about Diddy for Netflix, and another docuseries about Diddy is in the works from Investigation Discovery. Watch the trailer for Diddy: The Rise Of A Bad Boy below.

Diddy: The Rise Of A Bad Boy premieres 1/14 on Peacock.