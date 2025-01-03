Hudson Valley warriors Mindforce are one of the greatest hardcore bands on the planet right now, and they continue to spin off sick new side projects at a baffling rate. Last year, Mindforce singer Jay Peta linked up with members of bands like Gridiron, Scarab, and Simulakra to form a new group called Crush Your Soul, and they released a sick-ass self-titled EP full of Biohazard-style stomp-riffs and rap-influenced skits. Now, they’re back.

This weekend, the annual Florida mosh marathon FYA Fest, which has had to change locations a couple of times, comes to the Orlando Warehouse. Crush Your Soul and Mindforce will both play on Sunday, as will Mindforce guitarist Mike Shaw’s death metal-influenced band Fatal Realm. Now, Crush Your Soul have dropped their second EP, and it’s some real nasty shit.

The new Crush Your Soul record is called Living Gracious, and its seven tracks blast by in 11 minutes. Members of bands like Combust and Gigan put in appearances. This is an EP with two intro tracks. The second of those intros is called “Crush,” and it makes me feel like I could shoulder-tackle a Nissan Pathfinder. This is some absolutely top-shelf ignorant hardcore; nobody does it like those Mindforce boys. The rest of the FYA lineup is on notice. Stream Living Gracious below.

The Living Gracious EP is out now on Streets Of Hate.