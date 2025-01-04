Bono Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Today, President Joe Biden honored 19 individuals with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including U2’s Bono. The ceremony took place at the White House, and other recipients included Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington, and more.

The White House states that the medal is “presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” as per NBC.

“These nineteen Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place,” the statement continued. “They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”