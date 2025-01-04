We last heard from Supercrush in May with the fun, nostalgic tune “Lost My Head.” The power-pop crew is back today with “Following The Taillights,” a beautiful tribute to their late guitarist.

“We release this new digital single today on the one year anniversary of losing our friend and guitarist Sean ‘The Maestro’ Meyer to cancer,” Mark Palm explains, continuing:

I wrote “Following The Taillights” the day after Sean passed — about Sean, and a particularly harrowing and treacherous night drive through a blizzard in the mountains of Utah and Wyoming while on tour with Supercrush in December of 2021. As was his way, Sean did not complain or show fear or hesitation, he simply got in the van and rode it out like he always did. To record “Following The Taillights” we assembled a small group of friends who have have logged countless hours on stage, in the studio, and on the road with Sean over the years. Every musician who played on the recording contributed their talents to the project in honor of our missing comrade. Big thanks to everyone involved. Hopefully the song expresses something to those listening, even if you never had the privilege of spending time with Sean.

The track turns the chaotic moment into a precious, cosmic memory: “Wipers seized and freezing/ Praying to a god we don’t believe in/ To deliver us to safety,” Palm sings against vivacious guitars (I once drove through a blizzard in the mountains of Utah, and it was a similar experience. I do not recommend). Listen below.