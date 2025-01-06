Dave Matthews Band, Fall Out Boy, & Luke Combs Headlining Boston Calling 2025

Dave Matthews Band, Fall Out Boy, & Luke Combs Headlining Boston Calling 2025

Here’s your lineup for Boston Calling 2025. Between May 23 and May 25, the festival will host headliners Luke Combs on Friday, Fall Out Boy on Saturday, and Dave Matthews Band on Sunday. What the hell, sure. Vampire Weekend, who are still touring in support of one of the Best Albums Of 2024, will play on Sunday between DMB, Sublime, and Tom Morello. The pop-punk heavy Saturday will also feature Avril Lavigne, Cage The Elephant, All Time Low, and the Maine. But before that, Friday will see Gen Z country-crossover star Megan Moroney, Gen X country-crossover star Sheryl Crow, T-Pain, and TLC. Other notable names on the poster are Public Enemy, Remi Wolf, James Bay, Lucius, and more. Here’s hoping it’s not as crowded as last year! Tickets go on sale today here.

