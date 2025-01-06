Tied Down Fest 2025 Lineup Has Foundation, American Nightmare, Speed, Fiddlehead, & More

The Foundation reunion continues. This past weekend, the Atlanta straight-edge heroes played their first two sets since their 2016 sendoff. They did a hometown warmup gig at the Drunken Unicorn before headlining Florida’s FYA Fest. Later this year, Foundation will headline another hardcore festival, Detroit’s Tied Down. They’ll share that responsibility with another reunited band: American Nightmare, the circa-Y2K Boston greats led by Cold Cave’s Wes Eisold.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the lineup for this year’s Tied Down isn’t officially out yet. Instead, the organizers announced it by putting up posters at FYA, and those posters made their way to the internet. The fest goes down from 5/31 to 6/1 at Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center. Beyond the two big reunited acts at the top of the bill, the lineup includes many of the best bands on the present-day hardcore and hardcore-adjacent landscape.

The Tied Down bill also includes Speed, Fiddlehead, Sanguisugabogg, Mindforce, Never Ending Game, Big Boy, Prize Horse, Gridiron, Regional Justice Center, Bad Beat, Combust, Crush Your Soul, Whispers, D-Bloc, Holy Blade, Hold My Own, Dynamite, Exit Strategy, and Face The Pain. There are more reunited bands, as well, including Judge, Trial, the Hope Conspiracy, the Mongoloids, and Disgrace, as well as Vamachara, who are currently on their final run. There are also a few band logos that I just straight-up cannot read.