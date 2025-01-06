My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Voices New Dungeons & Dragons Pinball Game

Vin Diesel isn’t the only celebrity with a “passion” for Dungeons & Dragons — My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way is also a noted fan of the fantasy roleplaying game. Now, it looks like Way will have a chance to participate in D&D via pinball: Over the weekend, Stern Pinball, Inc. (the largest manufacturer of pinball games in the world) announced it would release a new game called Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye, and Way is set to voice one of the characters.

Here’s a lengthy breakdown of the game’s plot:

In Stern’s Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye pinball games, players are chosen members of the Dragonshield Guild, trying to defeat the dragon queen Tiamat, who is hatching a plan to rise again, triggering the War of Dragons, with Xanathar, Balinor and Sammaster all fighting for power. Players will experience the game’s fantasy world under the glass, fusing pinball with the iconic franchise like never before.

Battle Rath the Relentless, the red dragon, the most advanced animatronic mech in pinball, intelligently reacts to player action with multi-axis motion and features omnidirectional impact sensing technology. Voiced by the iconic Michael Dorn, players will attempt to defeat Rath the Relentless with pinballs and by hitting the 3-bank target, steal its treasure. When Rath the Relentless breathes his magnificent fire, multiple pinballs shoot from its mouth but be prepared. Players can activate a metal shield between the flippers to not only defend against attacks but also assist with playfield shots.

Enjoy mysterious and exciting features by navigating through hidden passageways, experience an electromagnet-powered gelatinous cube that freezes the pinball, and explore dynamic dungeon levels that are accessed through a disappearing playfield trap door. Other features include Fizmo’s store that allows players to acquire unique items, a treasure chest that unleashes mimic monsters, and more secrets to uncover.

Roll the dice with randomness as players unlock where shots and choices control the path of the game’s campaign, driving toward different story endings. Each path is different for players, spanning from characters to trinkets to weekly items and more; once the game campaign has concluded, additional characters will be unlocked.