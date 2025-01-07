In the fall, Mogwai returned with the song “God Gets You Back” and followed that up with “Lion Rumpus” and news of a forthcoming album, The Bad Fire, which arrives in just a few short weeks. Today, the Scottish post-rockers are sharing another cut from the album: the vocoder-heavy “Fanzine Made Of Flesh.” There’s also a video directed by Agnes Haus.

Opening up about “Fanzine Made Of Flesh,” Stuart Braithwaite says: “‘Fanzine Made Of Flesh’ was written in Brooklyn when I was staying at Alex Kapranos’s house in autumn 2023. In my head it sounds like a cross between ABBA, Swervedriver, and Kraftwerk though that might be ludicrous. It originally has a straight vocal but we ended up vocoding it on the last day of recording. It’s pretty different and I’m really happy with how it turned out.”

Haus adds:

When I was sent the track, I embraced being unable to understand any of the words, and I didn’t want to know where the title came from. As I was listening, I wanted to make a video that matched that – a pseudo-film trailer with a jumbled plot that you can never grasp. You kind of have to piece it all together on your own. I really wanted it to seem like there could be a full-length film version with vague horror tones, emotional entanglement, and nods to weird art films from the ‘90s, and an autobiographical storyline about growing up non-binary, but not realising it. Perhaps one day I’ll extend it into a full film.

Listen and watch below.

The Bad Fire is out 1/24 via Temporary Residence Ltd. (North/South America) and Rock Action (UK/ROW).