Iggy Pop Calls Tyler, The Creator “A Genuine Old-School Talent”

If a music writer were to say that Iggy Pop and Tyler, The Creator are kindred spirits, it would look like goofy hyperbole. If Iggy Pop himself says it, then that kind of talk takes on a different weight.

In 2020, Iggy Pop and Tyler, The Creator appeared together — alongside A$AP Rocky and a bunch of parrots — in a Gucci commercial that Harmony Korine directed. More recently, Pop brought Tyler up on Iggy Confidential, his BBC Radio 6 show. Iggy’s voice has always been gravelly, but as he talks about Tyler, he reaches Sam Elliott levels. Here’s what he says about the younger man:

I’ve always liked Tyler. I did a day’s work with him once, and he would do what it takes to get attention. He’s also a genuine all-around song, dance, writer, talent — a genuine old-school talent with a new-school approach

“I did a day’s work with him once” is such an old-cowboy line. It sounds like they robbed train together, not like they put on some fancy suits and posed for cameras.