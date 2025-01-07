KISS Settle Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Related To COVID Safety Complaints

KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley fired their longtime hairdresser David Mathews in 2022, shortly after Mathews complained about “unsafe working conditions” related to COVID-19. In 2023, Mathews filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, and the case was set to go to a jury trial later this month. But as Billboard reports, lawyers for both sides told a judge Monday that the conflict has been “resolved.” The terms of the settlement have not been revealed.

In the lawsuit, Mathews claimed he was forced to work in close proximity to KISS members even when they were sick. One alleged incident outlined in the suit involving Simmons: “He was coughing and blowing his nose in the dressing room while still insisting that he felt fine. Once again, Mr. Mathews was required to be in Mr. Simmons’ presence to perform his job duties.”

Though the Mathews case is settled, KISS is facing a wrongful death lawsuit also involving COVID protocols. The band’s longtime guitar tech Francis S. Stueber died in October 2021 while quarantining in a hotel room. In a lawsuit, his family claims the band ignored their own safety rules and failed to arrange medical aid to Stueber after he fell ill. Mathews cited the Stueber situation in his own lawsuit, noting that he repeatedly told the band that Stueber “needs to go to the hospital” and that when Rolling Stone reported on the incident, KISS accused Mathews of leaking info to the press, which he denies doing.